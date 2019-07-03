As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $113.41 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 922,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, down from 927,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 7,940 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated owns 2,641 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk holds 235 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.13% or 67,007 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.42% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kings Point Cap Management owns 3,915 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Albion Financial Group Ut accumulated 39,213 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi holds 2.5% or 155,223 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 35,895 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 1,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 204,483 shares. Stifel invested 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Parsons Cap Management Ri invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $49.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $563.07 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 887,400 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs reported 106,093 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.37% or 41,688 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 40,975 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. 93,371 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 349,824 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability. Bronson Point Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 30,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.80 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 252,815 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Inc Limited owns 30,000 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated reported 9,987 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta holds 126,953 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,444 shares to 35,948 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

