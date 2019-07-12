As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stock Declined, Beach Investment Management Has Cut Position by $674,360; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Increased as Market Value Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 2.96M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 358,267 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Barrons.com's news article titled: "Coke's Still Undervalued – Barron's" with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

