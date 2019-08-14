As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised Position

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares to 236,752 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,871 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Coca-Cola Isn't Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha" published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga" published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.05% stake. Smith Moore & invested in 0.42% or 37,251 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.86M shares. Zacks Inv Management owns 892,923 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 19,117 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Company. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 280 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sol Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 16,203 shares stake. Lathrop Invest Management Corp accumulated 0.22% or 15,862 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.07% or 11,096 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nomura Asset has 1.36M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca stated it has 12,230 shares.

