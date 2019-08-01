As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $719,670; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increases Stake in Wendy’s Co/The (WEN)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wendy’s Co/The (WEN) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 149,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 638,699 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, up from 489,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wendy’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 369,266 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 3.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 118,769 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Nomura Inc invested in 514,349 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Caprock Gru stated it has 39,096 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 251,047 shares. Allen Investment Management Lc holds 85,593 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 12,352 are owned by Smart Portfolios Lc. Hendley Company Inc holds 14,110 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 0.7% or 22,654 shares. Miller Inv Management Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ltd Ca holds 1.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 170,558 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.85% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 80,500 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 32,385 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Landscape Mngmt Llc reported 0.79% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 33,097 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 62,768 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 312 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,900 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Mai Cap Management has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 448,400 shares. Bluemountain Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 37,729 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 253,062 shares to 460,339 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 212,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,703 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity.

