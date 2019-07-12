As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Position; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 47,693 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,908 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 103,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 643,884 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 307 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 153 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 113,218 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company has 98,041 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Com holds 66,086 shares. North Star Asset reported 0.08% stake. Hallmark Management owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,344 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Harvest Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,341 shares. Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Culbertson A N & holds 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 6,784 shares. Mairs Inc reported 28,942 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 4.55M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 522,693 shares to 111,369 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,750 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).