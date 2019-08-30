As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Holding in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $19.85 Million as Stock Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 3.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 109,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.77 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.29. About 730,938 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 868,703 shares in its portfolio. Btc reported 1.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Braun Stacey Associates holds 0.75% or 62,032 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 29 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). M&T Bancorporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Nordea Mgmt invested in 0.8% or 2.12M shares. Whitnell Company reported 2,295 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 1.08 million shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Aperio Grp Inc Llc has 0.13% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Sun Life Financial holds 0.3% or 7,449 shares. 6,143 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,282 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 939,605 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $71.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Sticking With Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares to 245,196 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 12,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).