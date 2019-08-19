As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Position; Gofen & Glossberg Maintains Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 446,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 462,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 261,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, up from 252,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 15.42M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Fincl Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 5.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 20.66M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 138,762 shares. Lodestar Counsel Il has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Neuberger Berman Ltd accumulated 3.27M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.65% or 2.61M shares. Peoples Fin Services Corp has 46,076 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11.51 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 28,480 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp accumulated 5,654 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,946 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hendershot Invs holds 5,865 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Llc owns 364,596 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,212 shares to 240,084 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl A by 338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,246 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.