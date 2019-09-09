As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut by $546,204 Its Stake; Intelsat S A (I) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 50,530 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 62,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 6.20M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 1.36 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 42,819 shares to 77,791 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).