As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Holder Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosted Its Position; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $394,984

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 122,882 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, down from 126,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,254 shares to 27,453 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.42 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,661 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,104 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

