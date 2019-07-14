As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $9.93 Million; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 28,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,318 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, down from 66,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.11M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 215,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 882,115 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,725 shares. Covington Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 17,054 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0% or 1,780 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 119 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.05% or 103,871 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,393 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 13,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 20,740 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 38,286 shares. Riverbridge Prtn owns 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,495 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 1,807 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42 million for 17.35 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 21,142 shares to 71,244 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 133,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Commercial Bank And Company holds 13,004 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 3.07M shares stake. Bowen Hanes And invested in 63,145 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 5,600 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.07% stake. Advantage has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ycg Limited Liability Company holds 100,107 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.4% or 33,299 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 93,400 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.13% or 246,767 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgewood Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). American Registered Invest Advisor has 27,321 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest accumulated 8,568 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 336,544 shares.