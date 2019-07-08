As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined, Holder Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Holding; Ranger Investment Management LP Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA) Has Trimmed by $7.58 Million

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 965,718 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 82,353 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 55,718 shares to 473,751 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 114,052 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 14 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 12,190 shares. Scout Invs reported 95,963 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability has 1.08M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge invested in 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 2,090 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 86 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 208,145 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 168,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Numerixs Investment Techs reported 4,200 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 21,605 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. Shares for $81,673 were sold by Trefler Leon on Wednesday, January 16. PYLE MICHAEL R also sold $84,945 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Leading Enterprises That Create Organizational Change – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites for 12th Time in a Row – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,724 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes coffee move in India – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Finance Group Ut has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Capital reported 18,000 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp accumulated 63,653 shares. 21,855 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Co. Brandywine Company owns 10,682 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 9,958 were accumulated by Ent Financial Service Corp. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt La has invested 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,413 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 24,814 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 11,150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 11.29 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 17,248 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.