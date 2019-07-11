As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Declined, Holder Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Stake; Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake by $2.41 Million as Stock Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 636,069 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 57,171 shares to 97,371 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PWR’s profit will be $106.28M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares to 975,865 shares, valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

