As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Ycg Lowered Its Position; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Value Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 375,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 139,627 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 100,107 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 8.62M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 63,460 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $95.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89M shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

