As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position; Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Teradyne (TER) Position as Market Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 2.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 5.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.09 million, down from 7.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 1.73M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 113,030 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 121,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5,697 shares to 6,298 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 43,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.02 million shares to 9.40M shares, valued at $726.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 226,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

