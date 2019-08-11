As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Holding by $1.50 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Lifted Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 32,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 798,037 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39 million, down from 830,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.72M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.25% or 2.08M shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 39,509 shares. 128,837 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 8,062 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 328,364 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,820 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 76,501 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Forbes J M Com Llp accumulated 199,473 shares. Citizens & Northern stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 22,126 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 387,849 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.25% or 94,493 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares to 60,725 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pdt Prtn Lc accumulated 152,404 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 910,332 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.14% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 126,992 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 159 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 66,811 shares. 8,367 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Amer Int accumulated 35,023 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 29,580 shares. 1.60M are held by Waddell & Reed. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 77 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.