As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Position by $1.28 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $969,216

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 25,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 17,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $870,000, down from 42,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 8.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, down from 9,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

