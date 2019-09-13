As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Lifted Holding by $314,800; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Randolph Co Has Cut Its Position by $735,150

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 198,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 192,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 3.00M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market –

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $168.2. About 750,288 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

