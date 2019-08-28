As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Holder Cadence Bank Na Has Trimmed Position; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $728,300

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 11.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 253.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 182,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 253,825 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 71,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.0254 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4143. About 3.16 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allstate Corp owns 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 318,568 shares. Mai Cap Management reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com holds 45,081 shares. Petrus Lta reported 1.15% stake. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 31,008 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.67% stake. Prudential Pcl reported 0.17% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 906,280 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 148,806 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,290 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2.53M shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 218,400 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.43 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.05% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability holds 89,143 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 400,000 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Boston Prtn reported 2.99 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 31,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Company has 7.14 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 150,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 211,705 shares. Art Lc holds 204,218 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.