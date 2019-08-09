As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Market Value Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $674,360; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Newport Asia Trimmed Its Stake by $8.41 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.01. About 1.83M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 3.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46 billion for 23.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

