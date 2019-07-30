As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Declined, Smart Portfolios Has Raised Holding by $529,736; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $988,182

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Management Lc has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,386 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc invested in 140,261 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,690 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.59% or 34,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 3.82M shares. Keystone Fincl Planning stated it has 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Assocs reported 48,450 shares. 61,911 are held by Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W owns 59,759 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Company accumulated 42,848 shares. 3.71M are held by Raymond James Fincl Serv Incorporated. Accredited Investors Incorporated has 16,022 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 3.46% or 134,690 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares to 42,025 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 62,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,340 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares to 122 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,335 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).