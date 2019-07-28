As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose While West Coast Financial Decreased Holding

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 991,424 shares traded or 147.61% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. Shares for $82,257 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 5,008 shares to 71,880 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 428,230 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). D E Shaw & owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 26,766 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 2,899 shares. Torray Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 15,219 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 107,084 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 52,446 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 3,791 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 36 shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 225,620 shares stake. Synovus invested in 0.02% or 15,203 shares. Ls Inv reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 3.60M shares. 9,500 are held by Blue Edge Ltd Liability Co. 21,299 are owned by Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept. Paw Capital Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 1.86% or 468,708 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 3.43M shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 74,308 shares. United Fire Incorporated reported 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Axa has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Lynch And Assocs In has 1.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roberts Glore And Il invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connecticut-based Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).