As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Declined, Contravisory Investment Management Raised by $3.73 Million Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Bruni J V & Company Has Raised Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 698,701 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smith Moore stated it has 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Plancorp Ltd Llc reported 9,617 shares. 15,168 are owned by Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Martin & Tn holds 22,006 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.87% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bluestein R H Company owns 5,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wafra Inc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Country Club Tru Na has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,425 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv holds 0.09% or 7,975 shares. Monarch Capital Management holds 139,243 shares. Polar Asset Prns accumulated 10,871 shares. Sather Financial Gp holds 5,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co reported 70,678 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.