As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Ycg Cut Its Stake by $2.34 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 893.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 625,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 695,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.40M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 50,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 100,107 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 151,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 309,700 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,844 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,032 shares. Conning owns 4,278 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 2,332 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Credit Suisse Ag has 695,673 shares. 1,527 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt. 986,537 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. 323 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 0.06% or 2,493 shares. Stone Run Llc reported 49,600 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 42,192 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 545,189 shares or 0.06% of the stock. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 800,137 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,395 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.23% or 32,101 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ghp reported 0.07% stake. Benin Management reported 0.18% stake. Burney Co has 33,259 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Community Finance Services Group Inc Inc Lc owns 52,231 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 32,208 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 74,395 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 2.14M shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 94,493 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Capital Research Investors accumulated 66.66M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Burt Wealth owns 6,378 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares.