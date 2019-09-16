As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Sfmg Has Raised Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Bloom Tree Partners Upped Holding by $7.97 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 47,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.32 million, up from 255,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $176.93. About 4.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,686 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 10,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

