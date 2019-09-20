As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Position by $826,500; Gemmer Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 23.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 126,195 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, down from 142,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 8.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int (BIV) by 5,677 shares to 87,081 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 47,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,110 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,824 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 1.31M shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co holds 0.49% or 17,295 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny owns 241,196 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Meritage Management reported 187,445 shares. Moreover, Regis Management Co Limited Co has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Rech owns 1,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt reported 10.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 646,559 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas Story And Son Ltd stated it has 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,180 shares to 15,912 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.