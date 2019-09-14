As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $796,250; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Position in Qualys (QLYS) by $364,530

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 361.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 5,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, up from 1,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.92. About 145,052 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 15,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 852,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41M, down from 868,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys: Overpricing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

