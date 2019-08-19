As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Bell State Bank & Trust Decreased Its Position by $381,064; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 51,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 10,417 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Incorporated accumulated 1.47% or 15,401 shares. 34,838 were accumulated by Scholtz. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Central Bank & Trust Tru reported 309 shares. Blackrock Inc has 63.50 million shares. 278 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv Mgmt Inc. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.71% or 22,676 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Co accumulated 2,870 shares. Fagan owns 3.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,507 shares. 10 holds 0.06% or 1,207 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.52% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated reported 3,608 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 464,712 shares. Northstar Advisors has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,720 shares. Qci Asset invested in 102,662 shares or 2.38% of the stock.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 45,391 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 3.19% or 397,811 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 1.29 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,553 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Bankshares And Tru Of Newtown has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,604 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.33% or 115,858 shares. Lifeplan Fincl invested in 3,358 shares. 22,144 are held by Philadelphia Tru Company. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 7,664 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.15% or 23,957 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Holderness Co invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Doliver Advsr Lp owns 16,936 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 188,613 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10,871 are held by Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs Incorporated.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.