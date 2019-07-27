As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Declined, Northstar Group Trimmed by $423,246 Its Position; Quantitative Investment Management Position In Public Storage Com (PSA) Was Has Upped

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 1838.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 71,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.43. About 941,715 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundx Investment Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 22,600 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 32,376 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 16,629 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5.65M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wellington Llp owns 81.49 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Weik Cap Mngmt invested in 1.61% or 70,291 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 11.66M shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 681,222 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 4,600 shares. Cna Corporation has 0.28% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,500 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, North Amer Management Corp has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,186 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 2.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 103,084 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 27,416 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares to 15,492 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.