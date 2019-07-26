As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Stake by $879,750; Smead Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Discovery (DISCA) by $4.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29M, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 2.20M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.59M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 9.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coca-Cola Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Coca-Cola, A Shipper Of Choice That Quenches Drivers’ Thirsts For Efficiency – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $505.74M for 7.79 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

