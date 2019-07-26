As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stock Price Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Cut Stake; Water Island Capital Position in Magna Intl (MGA) Increased as Share Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 77,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 6.81M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 405,527 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Company Il has 25,538 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 27,128 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Hendley And owns 14,110 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marathon Management holds 0.21% or 10,139 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc reported 5,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 749,522 shares. Ent accumulated 9,958 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mathes Communications holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,820 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 2.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prospector Ltd invested in 0.67% or 94,375 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 46,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: Significant Deterioration, But Valuation Justifies A Bullish Stance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).