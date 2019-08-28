As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shares Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed by $1.40 Million Its Holding; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.51 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 30,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 7,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 212,664 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 112,633 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 143,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 2.40M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 279,950 shares to 327,900 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 54,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,319 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 73,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.