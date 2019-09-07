As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shares Rose, Beacon Financial Group Cut Position; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $858,000

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 63,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 64,002 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 127,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 58,470 shares to 88,638 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,907 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 283,683 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Lawrence B holds 38,863 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.79% or 26,635 shares. West Virginia-based Security has invested 1.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advsrs owns 25,287 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 41,374 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 600,183 were reported by Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,869 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Staley Capital Advisers has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,729 shares. 234,794 are owned by Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc. First Wilshire Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,200 shares. Karpus Mngmt invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,847 shares. Weybosset Research And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,654 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.13% or 8,953 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.66M shares. Lipe Dalton owns 2,100 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Com owns 815,363 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.92% or 178,685 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 830,190 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.18% or 224,952 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 119,213 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt owns 252,815 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,209 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. Cibc Mkts reported 3.34M shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 60,327 shares to 121,594 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (HYG) by 9,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).