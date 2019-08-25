As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Raised Its Holding; As Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Market Valuation Declined, Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $407,696

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 15,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 98,041 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 82,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ProAssurance (PRA) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Tumble Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Radian’s (RDN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entergy’s (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOX Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on High Affiliate Fees – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.