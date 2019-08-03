As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Raised Stake; Shannon River Fund Management Increases Stake in Ehealth (EHTH)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 337,173 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Eam Ltd Com holds 0.67% or 43,951 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 35,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 38,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,559 shares. Mutual Of America Lc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 523 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited reported 1.18M shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,141 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Management Inc has 65,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 36,400 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 8,912 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,520 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 31,514 were reported by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Wafra holds 628,560 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,100 shares. Chickasaw has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Chemung Canal has 2.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 189,829 shares. 10,946 are owned by Aspen Inv Mngmt. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 3.78M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 19.04M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.74% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 882,336 shares. Barr E S invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Capital Int Invsts invested in 1.29% or 64.28M shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) by 8,145 shares to 21,719 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,119 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).