As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Rose, Edgar Lomax Co Cut Holding by $670,000; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Pnm Res (PNM) Holding by $530,000

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 51,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 62,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 157,228 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.19; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 and 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 946,677 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.21 million, down from 960,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.11 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 7,541 shares to 144,511 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PNM’s profit will be $97.98 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 232.43% EPS growth.

