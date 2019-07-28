As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Declined, Horizon Investments Lifted by $724,960 Its Position; Burns J W & Co Trimmed Deluxe (DLX) Holding as Share Price Declined

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 15,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,041 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 82,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 388,478 shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 139,908 shares to 20,431 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,279 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,015 are owned by Saybrook Cap Nc. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,442 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 0.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 47,517 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 65,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 730,809 shares. Coho Prtn holds 444,131 shares. Verity Asset accumulated 11,026 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.14M shares. Guardian Life Company Of America invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 1.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 585,100 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Monroe Bank & Trust Trust Mi holds 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 9,882 shares. Agf Investments holds 120,806 shares. Nadler Financial Grp holds 0.11% or 7,133 shares in its portfolio.

