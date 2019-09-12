As Coca (COKE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Upped Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Its Position by $2.17 Million

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 470,509 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.03M, down from 486,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca (COKE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 3,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 48,418 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 44,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $294.63. About 69,899 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La (NYSE:LZB) by 27,129 shares to 288,297 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,388 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Co (NYSE:CPF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 27,747 shares to 186,816 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A (BRKA) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Grp (NYSE:JEC).

