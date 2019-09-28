As Cnooc LTD Sponsored Adr (CEO) Stock Value Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lowered Holding by $314,670; Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price Rose While American International Group Boosted Stake by $333,648

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (CEO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 33,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 162,180 shares traded or 70.69% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 27/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – WANG DONGJIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE CO; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES OF CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, WHICH WOULD BE GUARANTEED BY CNOOC LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY FINAL DIV/SHR 30 HK CENTS; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FOR NEW PROJECTS PLANNED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION THIS YEAR, STAMPEDE OIL FIELD AND WEIZHOU 6-13 OIL FIELD HAVE COMMENCED PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit Surges But Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-And-Gas Output 470.2 Million BOE; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Net Profit CNY24.68 Billion; 10/05/2018 – EQUATORIAL GUINEA IN TALKS TO SELL LNG OUTPUT TO FRANCE’S TOTAL, CHINA’S CNOOC, TRADER VITOL, RUSSIA’S LUKOIL AND SHELL; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 1,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 16,805 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 15,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 34,287 shares. 4,700 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 169 are held by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American And Mgmt holds 0.91% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 9,150 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department accumulated 3 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 77,420 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 462,368 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1,950 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 8,805 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Co reported 692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Federated Pa reported 0% stake.

