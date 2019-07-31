As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stock Price Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Market Valuation Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 89,492 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 4.93% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 29/03/2018 – CNOOC Limited: Reserve and Profit Significantly Increased, Net Profit Greatly Improved; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: DELAY IN OVERSEAS PROJECTS LED TO LOWER CAPEX; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Husky Shall Act as Operator During Exploration Period, Conduct Exploration Activities; 29/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) — China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC, a Chinese offshore oil-and-gas producer, said Thursday its net profit in 2017 surged as higher oil prices boosted sales. Net profit was 24.68 billion yuan ($3; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC 2017 net profit surges as oil prices stage recovery

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 555,616 shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru has 0.72% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 207,980 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 120 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Scout Invs has 112,558 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com owns 30,087 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 4,665 are owned by James Investment Research Inc. Prudential Financial has invested 0.09% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Legal General Pcl invested in 418,329 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 26,404 were reported by Hightower Ltd Co. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 143,662 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Franklin Res reported 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 133,544 shares. Brant Point Inv Management Llc has 0.89% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 49,265 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 748,272 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.04 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Lrg Cap Etf (VV) by 4,090 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).