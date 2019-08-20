As Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $15.33 Million; New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $5.09 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 133,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.04 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 150,911 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 9.03 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14M, down from 10.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $63.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fitch Ratings improves CNH Industrial’s Outlook to Positive – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.