As Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Share Price Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $15.33 Million; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Position by $619,585

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.03M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14 million, down from 10.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.90M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 163.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 123,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,869 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 75,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 790,109 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q REV. $1.34B, EST. $1.28B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY ADJ EPS 87C TO 97C, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 32,265 shares to 44,164 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 305,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,877 shares, and cut its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 807,269 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 159,950 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 167,889 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,800 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 391,140 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Telemus Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 13,825 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 88,802 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Blackrock owns 8.54 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 56,168 shares.

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. – DPLO – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy’s Valuation Presents Value To A Strategic Buyer, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts React To Diplomat Pharmacy’s Q4 Earnings, Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diplomat Grants Chief Financial Officer Dan Davison Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08 – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial General Counsel receives Top Corporate Counsel Award – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IVECO welcomes toll exemption for natural gas vehicles in Germany – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial NV buyback program NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Gabelli Asset Fund 1st Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial N.V. announces signing of a euro 4 billion committed revolving credit facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.