As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bank Of Italy Has Raised Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Trimmed Stake by $307,104

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 19.16 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.17M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,168 shares to 27,866 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).