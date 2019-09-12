As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Upped by $14.78 Million Its Position; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 1.47 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 1.07M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 193,170 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

