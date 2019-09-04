As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Increased Its Stake; Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position as Market Value Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 101,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.41 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 437,880 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 1.23 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Could These ‘Triangles’ Be Signaling a Way Off the Market See-Saw? – TheStreet.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNO) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$9.00, Is It Time To Put ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.88 million for 15.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares to 613,000 shares, valued at $79.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.