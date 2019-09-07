As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Declined, Bank Of Italy Increased by $7.57 Million Its Stake; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $36.70 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 209,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Was Slow to Identify Russian Information Ops (Video); 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.25 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Lc owns 200 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability reported 3.80M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 564,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.19% or 110,734 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,651 were reported by Jabodon Pt Comm. 54,589 were accumulated by Troy Asset Limited. Sequoia Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton Invs owns 148,240 shares. Letko Brosseau Associate invested in 231,688 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 736,388 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brown Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corsair Cap Management Lp reported 6,410 shares. Contour Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $93.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

