As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Raised Position by $7.57 Million; As Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 673,100 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1.23M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Destination Wealth owns 500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 61,966 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 821,083 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 93,357 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 50,496 shares. Principal Financial Group invested in 802,183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 15,866 shares. Smithfield Tru Co has 7,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 111,625 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).