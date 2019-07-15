As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Raised Its Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Declined, S Squared Technology Has Trimmed by $520,000 Its Holding

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.90M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 43,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 394,881 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

