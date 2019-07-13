As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Cut by $567,770 Its Holding; De Burlo Group Has Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $8.61 Million as Share Price Declined

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 68.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 54,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, up from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 56,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,088 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 349,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.44M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 60,873 shares to 552,024 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,158 shares, and has risen its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $406.28 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). One Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,502 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers. 70,069 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.82M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com owns 174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 9,725 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 3.80M shares. Df Dent And holds 0.01% or 2,248 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh holds 0.69% or 6,938 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh stated it has 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pitcairn Com holds 0.69% or 40,383 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.67 million shares. 10.90 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,888 shares to 26,599 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,939 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 35 insider sales for $31.43 million activity. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $29,214. On Wednesday, January 16 BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.48 million. Shares for $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36M. Shares for $17,051 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24.