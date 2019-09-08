As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Value Declined, Holder Bank Of Italy Has Upped Its Holding; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose, Horizon Investments Has Raised Its Position by $473,616

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,737 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 17,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.25 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial inaugurates new TechPro2 youth training program in Ethiopia – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust Com reported 48,620 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 5,295 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd has 356,028 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 121,770 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 642 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Saturna Capital owns 11,773 shares. Svcs Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Riverbridge Prtnrs stated it has 354,609 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.06% or 7,252 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 47,376 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd reported 5,225 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,754 shares to 16,827 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tac by 269,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (NYSE:PNW).