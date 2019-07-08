As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Share Price Declined, Tower Research Capital Trc Boosted Stake by $439,560; Cumberland Advisors Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 1753.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 43,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,463 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, up from 2,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 595,662 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/05/2018 – EXOR RITIENE CHE CNH INDUSTRIAL ABBIA AMPI SPAZI PER CREARE VALORE SENZA FARE SPINOFF – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.805. About 30.59 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,027 shares to 100,033 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 106,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,207 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

